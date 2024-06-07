Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Fight Is Back On

The fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is reportedly back on the schedule after Tyson suffered a medical emergency last week.

The match was previously scheduled for July 20 but now has been rescheduled for November 15, according to TMZ. The postponement comes after Tyson’s doctors told him to take it easy after his ulcer flare-up.

Postponing the event with Mike Tyson… pic.twitter.com/TrtOc5sIce — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 31, 2024

The match will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and will be broadcasted by Netflix, TMZ reported. After Tyson’s medical episode, several other would-be contenders reportedly said they would be willing to take Paul on. This included Ryan Garcia, former NFL star Brandon Jacobs and even Logan Paul, Jake’s brother, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Woah! Ticket Prices For Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Fight Are Absolutely Mind-Blowing — And We Still Have Months To Go)

“Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly” reportedly said in a statement, adding that he is “thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties.”

Tyson threw a barb at his opponent, the outlet reported: “While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out.”

At 57 years old, Tyson is 30 years older than his opponent. However, he still looks quite formidable in the ring. Assuming this will be a real boxing match, Paul might have his work cut out for him.

Mike Tyson training at 57 years old and he still got it pic.twitter.com/z6XeoneEon — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) February 16, 2024

However, Paul’s youth could easily make up for his opponent’s experience. Moreover, if Tyson has other medical issues, then they could prevent him from fulfilling his promise to knock Paul out. Either way, it remains unclear whether the world will ever again see Jake Paul face an actual opponent his own age who isn’t retired or an MMA fighter.