Jennifer Aniston Starts Crying When Interviewer Brings Up ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston couldn’t hold back the tears when she was asked to reflect on her time on “Friends” as she marked the 30th anniversary of the hit show.

Aniston sat with Quinta Brunson and was 30 minutes into her interview when a voice from behind the camera nudged Brunson to ask the star “What it’s like to watch Friends now,” as seen in a clip posted by Variety. Aniston’s tears began flowing even before Brunson was able to get the entire question out.

The star’s face welled up, and she began fanning herself as she attempted to hold back her tears. “Oh God, don’t make me cry,” Aniston said, as she leaned her head back to stop the tears from rolling down her face.

Brunson immediately comforted the star. She immediately jumped in to say, “I won’t. We won’t make each other cry,” but it was obvious that it was already too late for Aniston.

“You’re already crying. Do you want a minute? We don’t have to talk about…”

The famous actress, best known for her role as Rachel Green on the hit sitcom, was visibly emotional, and kept her head leaned far back for several moments.

“No, no. I’m sorry, I just started thinking about…”

Aniston halted her sentence, before explaining what triggered the tears.

The iconic show catapulted Aniston to fame, and the stars of the show are still mourning the death of fellow co-star and beloved real-life friend, Matthew Perry, who died October 20, 2023.

“I know, yeah – are you sure? We don’t have to…” and Aniston quickly interrupted to say “yeah, yeah, no, I’m ok. It’s happy tears.” she said.

Someone from off-set passed Aniston a tissue, and she immediately dabbed her tears away, sweetly saying, “thank you, honey,” as she composed herself. (RELATED: Courteney Cox Says The Late Matthew Perry ‘Visits’ Her)

“Ok, and we’re back!” she said, as she proceeded with the interview.