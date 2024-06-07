‘Actual Pee’: Kate Winslet Describes Filming Wild Scene

Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet described filming a wildly hysterical scene for the finale of the HBO show “The Regime” that made her pee from laughing so hard.

Winslet spoke about the heavily improvised scene that unfolded during episode 5 titled, “All Ye Faithful,” during “The Regime” FYC panel event June 5 in Los Angeles, according to People.

She said the fun began when her character, Chancellor Elena Vernham, and her love interest, Herbert Zubak, entered a dream therapy session. They attempted to understand the meaning behind Zubak’s nightmares, but there was nothing scary about the filming process. In fact, it left the star with a case of the giggles that overtook her.

“Actual pee. Actual pee down the inside of my thigh. I’m sorry to share that,” Winslet said, as she recalled the moment, according to People.

The famous actress dished on what it was like to be in the hysterical moment as she tried to get through the scene while laughing out of control.

“It was so fucking hilarious,” she said on the panel, according to People. “I couldn’t breathe.”

“That was the only sequence that we really did improvise. We just went for it,” Winslet said.

She noted she wasn’t alone in her experience.

“At one point, we were down on [the floor] chanting and slapping each other,” she said.

“It was completely out of control. But when you have someone like Julia Davis, an absolutely brilliant comedian — I’m afraid you just go for it,” Winslet said, according to People.

Winslet went on to talk about the show’s finale and expressed how she kept reflecting on the incident well after she left the set. (RELATED: ‘Horrible’: Kate Winslet Says There Was A Downside To ‘Titanic’ Success)

“When they were editing [the finale], I would go home, I’d be lying in bed at night and I would be just thinking about episode 6 and how hilarious it was,” Winslet said, according to People.

“I would turn to my husband, I’d say, ‘I’m sorry.’ … There’s this thing that happens in episode 6. [It was] hilarious moment after hilarious moment.”