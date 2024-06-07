Social Media Users Call Out ‘Knockoff Body Positivity’ Pageant Winner

Social media users called out the National American Miss (NAM) Pageant for crowning an obese, 23-year-old woman as “Miss Alabama.”

National American Miss (NAM) “crowned” Sara Milliken with the title over Memorial Day weekend, with the 23-year-old sharing her “body positivity” message to WKRG following the “win” in the competition. However, social media users were quick to point out that a Miss Alabama USA, Diana Westhoven, was already crowned June 1, according to AL.com. (RELATED: Beauty Pageant For Fake Women Announces Top 10 ‘Contestants’)

Cool fake story. The actual Miss Alabama (from the miss America pageant) is this real life Barbie doll here. The other is from some knockoff body positivity pageant no one has ever heard of. We deserve better psyops. https://t.co/hUvFhUioYr pic.twitter.com/qMhhXlWRdV — Bx (@bx_on_x) June 7, 2024

“Cool fake story. The actual Miss Alabama (from the miss America pageant) is this real life Barbie doll here. The other is from some knockoff body positivity pageant no one has ever heard of,” a Twitter user tweeted.

Miss Alabama Sara Milliken is calling out cyberbullies, tells them to get help, and says she is “mentally at a great place.” Milliken was recently crowned Miss Alabama after trying to win the title for 8 years. “Please know that both victims and perpetrators… you do not have… pic.twitter.com/GSijU6Cp3D — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 7, 2024

Another beauty pageant winner within the East Coast broke a first for the competition Thursday, as biological male, Bailey Anne Kennedy, became the first transgender competitor to win the crown for Miss Maryland USA, according to DC News Now.

During an interview with the outlet, the 31-year-old stated the hope from the win is to “open up open up some doors, open up some hearts for people to see that there are many aspects of LGBT community out there and I hope I can be a positive contribution to society in making a difference like the USO program like I’m working with.”

Kennedy will be competing next for the Miss USA crown in August.