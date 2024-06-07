‘Y’all F*cking Up Traffic!’: Dem City Resident Blasts Protesters Filling Streets Against Biden’s Border Executive

A New Yorker was seen Thursday evening confronting protesters who had been blocking the city streets as activists rallied against President Joe Biden’s recent executive order on the border.

Video footage posted to Twitter showed an intense encounter with a man confronting a protester sitting in his car in the middle of the street. (RELATED: Biden Unveils Immigration Executive Order After Months Of Insisting There’s Nothing He Could Do)

“Without blocking shit. Do you understand?” the man asked as someone attempted to pull him from engaging with the group. “Move that shit. I could have a big protest out here too, B. I’m not alone. Just move it, yo. Straight up, move it man.”

As the man was escorted away by what appeared to be someone familiar to him, he could be heard repeatedly telling the car to “move it” before yelling at others who began to get in the car’s way. As the camera pans over to the open space th eman was directing the car towards, a New York Police Department (NYPD) official could also be seen telling the car to move to the side.

#NYC “Accept our labor! Respect our rights!” chanted hundreds of migrants BLOCKED ROAD near Times Square, as they marched through NYC to protest the Biden’s executive order this week. Video by @Dean_Moses Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/35m9hETMH3 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 6, 2024

A protester wearing an orange vest could then be seen walking up to the official as he told the New York bystander to let the authorities “deal” with the car.

“Don’t tell me what to do. I ain’t here by myself. Yo, we deep over there. Don’t do that, don’t do that,” the man stated. “Ya’ll fucking up traffic! Y’all can have a peaceful protest without this. Move it!”

Hundreds of protesters were seen filling the streets of NYC down in Times Square and Midtown, reportedly chanting phrases in Spanish that translate to “Accept our labor! Respect our rights!” and “Abolish ICE.”

Earlier this week Biden unveiled a new executive order on immigration at the U.S. southern border, which would pause asylum requests after hitting a daily average of 2,500 for a week and resuming once the daily average falls back to 1,500.