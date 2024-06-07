Rob Schneider Yanked Off Stage Mid-Set For Being Too Crass

Comic Rob Schneider was pulled from the stage at the Four Seasons Ball, Saturday, for being too crass on stage.

The annual gala was a fundraiser for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation and offended attendees felt his content was inappropriate for an event that supported a hospital, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Representatives from the Hospitals of Regina Foundation asked Schneider to leave the stage, and reports indicate he complied right away, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The “Saturday Night Live,” alum was scheduled to perform an entire set that evening, but it was reported that his politically-charged comedic content didn’t resonate with those in attendance, or the general tone that the foundation had set for the evening.

Schneider reportedly shared harsh statements about vaccines, women and transgender people, according to the Daily Beast.

The Regina Leader-Post reported he was “roundly booed” throughout his performance. “We do not condone, accept, endorse or share Mr. Schneider’s positions, as expressed during his comedy set and acknowledge that in this instance the performance did not meet the expectations of our audience and our team,” the foundation said in a statement, according to CBC.

“An unconditional apology was offered right after to our guests and our community,” they said.

“We reiterate this sincere and unconditional apology today, for any offense caused by Mr. Schneider’s recent comedy set, at the Four Seasons Ball.” (RELATED: Video Shows Comedian Nick Swardson Getting Kicked Off Stage After Reportedly Shouting And Arguing With Crowd)

​​”Everyone in the room was groaning, saying, ‘What is going on?’ Like whispering to themselves. Not a single laugh at times,” attendee Tynan Allan told the CBC. “

“It was just very apparent how uncomfortable everyone felt and how unacceptable the things he was talking about were,” he noted.

The private event was a sold-out show.