REPORT: Tornado Wreaks Havoc On Neighborhood. Tree Falls Onto Home And Kills 3-Year-Old Boy

A Michigan family has tragically lost a 3-year-old girl as a result of a Wednesday tornado that forced a tree to fall onto their house in the town of Livonia, according to ABC7.

The National Weather Service confirmed the twister reached wind speeds as high as 95-mph and was an EF1, ABC7 reported. Firefighters were reportedly dispatched Wednesday afternoon to a home in a Livonia neighborhood after a massive tree fell onto its roof, pinning a 3-year-old child and his mother to a bed. (RELATED: At Least 15 Dead After Tornado-Causing Storms Hit Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas)

The child died at the scene, but the mother survived and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to ABC7.

Preliminary Tornado Survey Results – Wayne County, EF-1 Preliminary information on the Livonia tornado was just released. It was 0.25 miles wide, on the ground for over 5 miles. Find all the details on the graphic attached. This is Michigan’s 9th tornado of the year. *… pic.twitter.com/G6fK6vm8JG — Michigan Storm Chasers (@MiStormChasers) June 6, 2024

Crews worked for nearly an hour using high-pressure lifting air bags to free the victims and removed parts of the roof, according to ABC7.

“About a dozen chainsaws and 25 firefighters cutting the tree to pieces until we could get enough of the weight off to be able to lift the massive trunks off of her and remove her from the bed,” Livonia Fire Department Chief Robert Jennison told the outlet.

The latest tornado outbreak in the U.S. has damaged parts of Michigan and Maryland. One tornado just outside Detroit killed a 2-year-old boy after it toppled a tree onto his house. pic.twitter.com/wvU6V1RLGY — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) June 7, 2024

A 2-week-old child was in another room, but the tree did not impact it, the outlet reported. Firefighters reportedly took the baby and his grandmother to the hospital.

“This was a very traumatic scene,” Jennison told the press. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of the victims. This was a tough day.” (RELATED: Drone Footage Reveals Devastating Extent Of Tornado Destruction)

“We have a lot of fathers, and they have children that are similar ages. But this is what they do. This is what they train for. There’s going to be some healing that needs to go on after this, but this is what they’re here for and this is what they do.”

There were no warnings or sirens during the storm, the outlet reported. Brian Kahn, director of emergency preparedness, described the storm to reporters as a quick, unpredictable event. Officials are now focused on cleaning up the area, reopening roads and restoring power.