Trans Woman Makes History As The Newly-Crowned Miss Maryland USA

A trans woman named Bailey Anne made history as the first-ever trans woman to win the Miss Maryland USA crown.

Bailey Anne is the first trans woman to secure the title, and is also marking her place as the first Asian-American, and wife to a military officer to represent Maryland, according to DC News Now.

She described the emotional win to the outlet’s morning anchor Cory James, saying it was a “whirlwind because I knew it was bigger than me.”

“I knew that it was going to mean a lot for all the LGBTQ kids out there who might feel like they don’t belong in a box – like me growing up,” she told DC News Now. Anne now moves forward as the official representative for the state Maryland in the Miss USA pageant.

The beauty pageant winner told DC News Now she felt comfortable surrounded by the other competitors in the pageant, in spite of being the only trans woman in the running, and described the experience as being a “sisterhood.”

Anne spoke to the outlet about her ability to earn this title being, in part, due to the fact that there was a recent change made to the age limit within the competition.

“NO EXPERIENCE IS NECESSARY! There are no height or weight requirements,” Miss Maryland USA says on their official website.

“We are looking for outgoing women, who are beautiful on the inside and out, who can use the title of Miss Maryland USA® or Miss Maryland Teen USA® to make a difference,” they continue.

“I felt confident in my own skin at 31, competing, which is past the old age limit, which is 28 — as you know, Miss Universe Organization lift the restriction now — so every woman of all ages can compete,” Anne told DC News Now.

She expressed her desire to influence others through her position to the outlet, and said she hopes her win will encourage other members of the LGBTQ+ community to be themselves and achieve their goals.

Anne told the DC New Now she “hopes that it will open up some doors, open up some hearts for people to see that there are many aspects of LGBT community out there and I hope I can be a positive contribution to society in making a difference like the USO program like I’m working with.”

She will compete in Los Angeles for Miss USA, which is scheduled for broadcasting Sunday, August 4 on The CW Television Network. (RELATED: ‘#DontStreamOnMax’ Trends After HBO Cancels Gay Pirate Show)

Other notable celebrities that got their start competing in the Miss USA pageant include, Halle Berry, Eva Longoria, Giuliana Rancic, Vanessa Minnillo, Maria Menounos, Ali Landry and Olivia Culpo, according to the pageant’s website.