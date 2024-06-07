Vanna White Fights Back Tears In Emotional Farewell To Pat Sajak

Vanna White battled tears as she bid farewell to Pat Sajak, her co-host on “Wheel of Fortune” for more than 40 years.

White’s pre-recorded tribute to Sajak aired during Thursday’s episode of the game show and honored the deep friendship the two shared over their decades on air together. White’s emotional goodbye message included clips and photographs that showcased the many memorable moments they experienced together over the course of Sajak’s career.

“As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you’ll still be close by. You’re like a brother to me and I consider you a true lifelong friend who I will always adore,” White said, as she tried to ward off her tears. “I love you, Pat.”

“I can’t believe that tomorrow is our last show together,” White said, as the realization of the end of an era set in. “I don’t know how to put into words what these past 41 years have meant to me, but I’m going to try.”

She went on to highlight how Sajak supported her throughout their relationship, both on and off set.

“Eight-thousand episodes went by like that,” White said.

“When I first started, I was so green. You made me so comfortable and made me so confident, Pat. You made me who I am. You really did,” she said.

“As the years have gone by, we’ve grown up on television. But we’ve also shared so much more behind the scenes. As much fun as we had on camera, those memories, milestones and life events we shared with our families outside the studio are my favorite.”

White spoke about the personal connection she valued within their friendship.

“We’ve watched our children grow up together, we’ve traveled all over the world, we’ve eaten hundreds of meals together, we’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve celebrated … Gosh, what an incredible and unforgettable journey we’ve had and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it with you,” she said.

The pair embraced warmly on stage after the video was shown. (RELATED: Evangeline Lilly Announces Her Retirement In Shocking Message)

Sajak and White have been one of television’s most recognized and beloved duos since the show first aired in syndication in 1982.

White has extended her contract through to the 2025-2026 season and will be joined by Sajak’s replacement, Ryan Seacrest.

Sajak’s final episode airs June 7.