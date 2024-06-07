Video Captures Woman Ending Police Chase By Stripping On Car Roof

A police chase on a bustling Los Angeles freeway Wednesday concluded with a woman emerging from her vehicle and stripping naked, TMZ reported.

The woman was seen on a video stripping naked and reportedly performing an impromptu striptease on the roof of her car. The incident took place along the 405 freeway, according to TMZ. The chase began when California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers noticed a black SUV allegedly driving erratically in the center median of the freeway.

A woman decided to get freaky on the freeway after being involved in a police chase in L.A. 😱 https://t.co/QkuFa4leFd pic.twitter.com/TBRRjwn4fm — TMZ (@TMZ) June 7, 2024

Despite attempts to pull the vehicle over, the driver reportedly accelerated, leading police on a high-speed chase with speeds reaching between 75 and 95 miles per hour. Approximately ten minutes into the chase, the vehicle abruptly stopped in the high-occupancy vehicle lane, the outlet reported. A woman then popped out through the sunroof, initially clothed. Within moments, she began to disrobe, first removing her shirt and exposing herself, then continuing to strip until she was completely naked. (RELATED: Police Get A Surprise When They Find Out Car Chase Was Led By 9-Year-Old Trying To Drive To School)

The spectacle didn’t go unnoticed by fellow motorists, many of whom took out their cell phones to record the unexpected scene. Traffic was momentarily disrupted as drivers slowed to witness the unusual end to the police pursuit, the outlet stated.

Following her rooftop performance, the woman was taken into custody by the CHP. She now faces multiple charges, including felony reckless evading, resisting arrest, and battery on a police officer, according to TMZ.