REPORT: Xavien Howard Allegedly Sent Revenge Porn To Victim’s Child, And Holy Hell, I’m Happy Miami Clipped This Guy

If the allegations are true, thank God this clown isn’t in South Beach anymore!

Xavien Howard, a former cornerback for the Miami Dolphins, allegedly sent out sexually explicit videos and photos of different women. But the accusations get even worse, as Howard allegedly sent content of one particular alleged victim to their minor son because the woman declined to get an abortion after Howard impregnated her, according to a lawsuit per Local 10 News.

Identifying themselves as Jane and John Doe, the two alleged victims filed their lawsuit in May in Broward County, Florida, making allegations that the 30-year-old Howard issued out sexual content to “humiliate them and cause emotional distress,” via court documents that were obtained by the outlet. (RELATED: Mike McDaniel Is Reminding His Dolphins Over And Over Again That They Suck So They’ll Win A Playoff Game)

The plaintiff John Doe, a minor at the time of the incident, alleges that Howard went full scorched earth while on a “warpath” against his mom, per Local 10. He claims that Howard sent him sexual content that took place between the NFL’er and his mother — the two dated back in 2022.

“John Doe is the son of another woman (hereinafter referred to as ‘Mother’) Howard became sexually involved with, who after impregnating her, demanding that she have an abortion, and her refusing, went on a warpath against her,” according to the lawsuit, per the ABC Miami outlet. “Among other forms of revenge to Mother, and most notable, Howard texted sexually explicit material of Mother engaged in an explicit sex act with Howard to John Doe, who was a minor at the time.”

Former #Dolphins CB Xavien Howard allegedly texted a boy sexual photos of his mother, per court filings. “Former Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard sent a boy sexually explicit content of his mother because she refused to get an abortion, a new court filing alleges.” Howard is a… pic.twitter.com/7tFxU8eXxa — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 7, 2024

Boy oh boy, am I glad my Miami Dolphins got rid of this guy.