Disneyland Employee Dies In Golf Cart Accident

A Disney employee died Friday after falling from a moving golf cart Wednesday at the Disneyland Resort, the Anaheim Police Department confirmed.

Bonnye Mavis Lear, 60, suffered fatal injuries after the fall, according to The Los Angeles Times. The incident, which involved Lear falling and hitting her head, took place backstage just before 11:30 a.m., prompted an immediate response from Anaheim police, fire, and rescue teams. Lear was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where she later succumbed to her injuries, the Anaheim Police Department confirmed to The Daily Caller.

Disneyland employee suffered head injury and died after falling from golf cart, police say https://t.co/PUcPl1Y7ZU — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 8, 2024

Disneyland Resort president Ken Potrock expressed sorrow over Lear’s passing.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of Bonnye, and offer our sincere condolences to everyone who cared for her," Potrock said in a statement sent to The Daily Caller. "At this time, we are focused on supporting her family and our cast members through this tragic event and making sure they have the resources they need."

The Anaheim Police Department has launched an investigation, led by their traffic detectives, into the circumstances surrounding the collision, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Orange County Coroner Division but has yet to receive a response.