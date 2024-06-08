Injury Suffered By Police Officer Which Could Have Sent Scottie Scheffler To Jail Revealed

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) shared images of injuries to Detective Bryan Gillis in the moments prior to his May 17, 2024 arrest of PGA golfer Scottie Scheffler, according to a police release.

Scheffler was arrested outside Valhalla Golf Club before the second round of the PGA Championship. The incident followed a “misunderstanding” in which he allegedly failed to follow instructions on navigating a traffic tie-up due to an earlier fatal pedestrian-vehicle accident.

LMPD has released a bunch of previously redacted documents from the Scottie Scheffler arrest. here’s the “injury” to the knee of Detective Bryan Gillis… and the infamous $80 pants. pic.twitter.com/b1Yb3dhloh — Lachlan McLean 📺 (@LachTalk) June 7, 2024

The police incident report also shows a notable abrasion to Gillis’s wrist, in addition to damage sustained by his pants, which the initial release noted were “damaged beyond repair.”

Gillis also had a wrist injury. he said he didn’t need EMS but another office said it was protocol. pic.twitter.com/PWPQCIugi7 — Lachlan McLean 📺 (@LachTalk) June 7, 2024

Gillis issued a statement after the charges were dropped in the case, pushing back on claims Scheffler had been “falsely arrested.”

“To be clear, I was drug by the car, I went to the ground, and I received visible injuries to my knees and wrist,” he insisted. “I’m going to recover from it, and it will be OK. This is the extent of my commentary on the incident.”

It’s unclear what course of treatment will be required.

Scheffler was initially charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals after trying to navigate around Gillis, who was directing traffic. The assault charge was a felony punishable by anywhere between five and 10 years in prison.

Fans, however, were left wondering how the injuries leading to felonious assault charges could have potentially landed the world’s number one golfer in prison for several years. (RELATED: PGA Stars Hilariously Mock Scottie Scheffler In Group Chat After Arrest, And Did So In Such Legendary Fashion)

Scheffler indicated his lawyer, Steve Romines, was prepared to pursue a civil lawsuit against the LMPD had they not reached an agreement on the charges being dropped.

“That was something that if we needed to use it, I think Steve was more than ready to use that, just because there was a ton of evidence in our favor,” he said. “I don’t really know how to describe it, but basically if I had to show up in court, I think Steve was more than prepared to pursue legal action.”

The 2024 Masters champion, however, indicated he had no desire to pursue legal action which would force the Louisville taxpayers to be punished for the actions of their police force.

“I did not want to have to pursue legal action against Louisville because at the end of the day, the people of Louisville are then going to have to pay for the mistakes of their police department, and that just doesn’t seem right,” Scheffler said.

An internal probe found that Officer Gillis and two others of the LMPD violated policy by not turning on their body cameras during the incident with Scheffler.

The 10-time PGA tour winner issued a statement indicating that, despite the handcuffs, mugshot and threat of significant jail time, he holds “no ill will toward Officer Gillis.”

The Daily Caller reached out to the LMPD for comment but the media contact number appears to have been disconnected.