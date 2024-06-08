‘A Total Meltdown’: Lunden Roberts Claims Phones ‘Crashed,’ Almost ‘Everything’ With Hunter ‘Gone’ After Pregnancy News

Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter Biden’s daughter, Navy, claimed Friday her phones “crashed” and “just about everything” with Hunter Biden on the device was “gone” after she discovered she was pregnant.

Roberts claimed to Sirius XM’s Megyn Kelly that both of her cellphone screens “crashed” at the same time in front of both she and her friends the night she learned she was pregnant with Navy.

“You know how the little, like, black, with those lines and stuff across them? The green and the purplish looking lines?” Roberts described.

“Yes. It looks like a total meltdown,” Kelly said.

Roberts said “a lot of stuff” involving Hunter Biden was missing from her iCloud when she got a new phone the next day.

“Just about everything with Hunter was gone,” Roberts said.

“So what do you think happened there?” Kelly asked.

“That is still up in the air. That’s something that I can’t explain. I don’t know exactly what happened,” Roberts said.

“Do you think given that — you know, he was at the point the son of the former vice president — there were government forces trying to protect him potentially here?” Kelly asked.

“You know, you always wonder that,” Roberts told the Kelly. “Especially, like, hearing all these conspiracies about things and how they happen. And especially with politics. So, you always wonder that. That’s always been in the back of my mind. Was, you know, somebody trying to protect him and how far would they go to do that?” (RELATED: ‘Be Quiet, Shut Up!’: Megyn Kelly Goes After Biden’s ‘Play For Sympathy’ On Hunter Biden Trial)

Roberts claimed she and Hunter Biden discussed his involvement with the pregnancy before he eventually “started to just ghost” and “avoid” commitments surrounding Navy’s pregnancy. Roberts told Kelly that she ultimately decided to be with her family to “get through that time.”

Navy Joan Roberts, who was prevented from taking the Biden last name, received the cold shoulder from the Biden family when first lady Jill Biden refrained from representing her with a family Christmas stocking in 2022. President Joe Biden finally acknowledged his “seven grandkids” in July 2023. The White House ditched Christmas stockings that year as well.