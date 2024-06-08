‘They’re Not Going To Go Down Easily’: Gingrich Raises Concerns Democrats Are Becoming More ‘Radical And Dangerous’

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich highlighted concerns Friday evening on Fox News over the Democratic Party becoming more “radical and dangerous” as the elections draw closer.

Gingrich appeared on “Hannity” to discuss the upcoming presidential election and issues former President Donald Trump may face. Fox host Sean Hannity began by asking the former House Speaker about the refusal of federal agencies to acknowledge the infamous Hunter Biden laptop as evidence, linking that to the trial President Joe Biden’s son is currently facing. (RELATED: FBI Witness Goes Against Hunter Biden Legal Team’s Laptop Narrative)

“I don’t think it’s complicated. You have a remarkably corrupt national establishment. It hates America, it hates what we’ve stood for. It’s desperate to change every rule from whether or not there are two sexes, to whether or not your religious beliefs matter, to whether or not you should stand and pledge allegiance to the flag. Go down the list,” Gingrich stated.

“If you look at the work, for example, that Scott Rasmussen has done on the top one percent of the sort of intellectual financial elite, they literally are [on] a different planet and Donald J. Trump, starting in 2015, was threatening to destroy, literally destroy, their world. I mean, my advice to the Trump campaign is simple: it’s about to hit the Left that everything they’ve done has failed, that’s what your polling numbers have said, and therefore there ought to be some kind of planning team on the conservative side that tries to imagine if you were vicious, dishonest, desperate, had the power of the FBI, the power of the Justice Department, all the other powers that the establishment has. What would you do in the next four months? They’re not gonna go down easily.”

“They’re not gonna say, ‘Well, yes it’s true that Joe Biden is totally incompetent. Yes it’s true the world’s really dangerous and getting more dangerous because he’s incompetent.’ They’re gonna say, ‘What is it we have to do to stop Trump and to stop the Trump movement?’ And given their track record from 2015 on, I really worry about how radical and how dangerous they’re gonna be in the next five months,” Gingrich stated.

Hunter Biden was charged Dec. 7, 2023 by special counsel David Weiss for allegedly providing false statements and knowingly possessing a gun during his drug addiction, allegedly purchasing a Colt Cobra revolver in October 2018. As the trial began, Hunter Biden’s defense team attempted to cast doubt on the authenticity of the laptop’s content to deny use of the evidence by the prosecution.

Following the discovery of the laptop in 2020, some intelligence officials questioned the laptop, claiming it had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” It wasn’t until January 2024 that the Department of Justice acknowledged the legitimacy of the laptop’s contents for the first time.