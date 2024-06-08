‘Only Women Would Do This’: Bill Maher Calls On ‘Catty’ Teammates To Defend Caitlin Clark

Comedian Bill Maher called on the “catty” teammates of Indiana Fever basketball player Caitlin Clark to defend the new Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star Friday on “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

Maher told his audience that “only women” would “smirk” and refuse to protect a teammate like Clark. The comedian contrasted this with male athletes, who he claimed would “defend each other on their same team.”

“Women’s basketball got on my radar. Like, everybody’s because of Caitlin Clark. And the other girls in the league are delighted for her success — I’m joking, of course,” Maher remarked, prompting laughter and applause from his audience. “They fucking hate her.”

Maher played a clip of Clark being shoved on the court by Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter. The comedian pointed out that Clark’s own Indiana Fever teammates apparently refrained from helping her off the ground or showing the WNBA star any camaraderie. (RELATED: ‘Take This Hijab And Shove It’: Bill Maher Slams College Student For Ignoring Iran’s ‘War On Women’)

“I mean, that was pretty deliberate,” Maher said. “And look at the other girl on her team coming over. Not!”

“See, if this was men, they’d defend each other on their same team. I mean, men will fight from two teams, but when somebody checks you on who’s on your team, you defend that guy. I’m just saying, men have their bad parts. We’re toxic. We’re dogs,” he continued. “But, only women would do this. Women are catty — even the ones on their own team.”

Clark, who became famous for her performance at the collegiate level, broke a WNBA viewership record on ESPN when she was selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, according to Sportico. Approximately 2.45 million viewers tuned in to see the University of Iowa star get drafted by the Indiana Fever. The previous record was set in 2004 when 601,000 viewers watched Diana Taurasi of Uconn get drafted by the Phoenix Mercury.