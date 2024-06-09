Jayden Daniels Throws Horrendous First Pitch At Nationals Game, And Commanders Fans Gotta Be Going, ‘Here We Go Again’

Is this a sign of more bad luck to come for Washington?

Going into Sunday, both the Washington Commanders organization and their fanbase were understandably pretty amped about heading into a new era with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. The team took what they hope is their franchise QB with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Well, the city of Washington, D.C. is also hype about Jayden, and the Nationals (Major League Baseball) invited him out Sunday to Nationals Park for their game against the Atlanta Braves to toss out the first pitch.

You’d think with Daniels being an NFL quarterback and — you know — throwing balls being his job, he’d be solid at throwing a baseball.

Nope.

Not only did Jayden’s pitch fly to the left — right in the left-handed batter’s box — but the catcher also got short-hopped. It was absolutely horrible to see, especially for a professional athlete.

Washington Commanders quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels’ first pitch was just a little outside 😂 pic.twitter.com/05YnbhqXkB — MLB (@MLB) June 9, 2024

Way better video of Jayden Daniels 1st pitch and strong chest bump w Major Tuddy pic.twitter.com/IsbcOUJpN9 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 9, 2024

If you’re a Washington Commanders fan, how can you be excited for the upcoming season after seeing this?

Don’t get me wrong, I’m originally from the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia): I want to see the Commanders succeed, but, come on, what the heck is this? (RELATED: REPORT: Xavien Howard Allegedly Sent Revenge Porn To Ex-Lover’s Child, And Holy Hell, I’m Happy Miami Clipped This Guy)

I’m sorry, man, but I’m predicting more doom and gloom in Washington’s future.