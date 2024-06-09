‘I’m Speaking Right Now’: Harris Claims She Values And Respects Protester As She’s Dragged Out Of Dem Legacy Dinner

Vice President Kamala Harris responded to a pro-Palestine protester Saturday evening during the Michigan Democratic Party Legacy Dinner, claiming to the protester as she was being removed that she values and respects her “voice.”

Harris attended the event in Detroit as the keynote speaker, hitting on key campaign topics as the November election approaches, Fox 2 Detroit reported. As the vice president discussed the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, she was interrupted by a protester. (RELATED: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Vandalize Statues Outside White House During Massive Protest)

“We mourn all the innocent lives that have been lost in Gaza, including those tragically killed today. For the past eight months, President Biden and I have been working every day to bring this conflict,” Harris said just before the protester could be heard shouting at the vice president.

“I’m speaking right now,” Harris responded. “And I value and respect your voice, but I’m speaking right now.”

The protester could be heard shouting “it’s genocide” in reference to the war, as she was seen being taken outside of the room by a handful of officials.



“We have been working every day to bring this conflict to an end in a way that ensures Israel is secure, brings home all hostages and [ends] the ongoing suffering of the Palestinian people and ensures that Palestinians can enjoy their right to self determination, dignity and freedom,” Harris continued.

While some Democrats have called out the Biden administration’s handling of the conflict since the Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attack on Israel, protesting in support of Gaza has increased across the U.S.

Pro-Palestine protesters were seen Saturday afternoon vandalizing historic statues near the White House. One activist was also seen holding a seemingly bloody mask depicting Biden.

As Israel continues to battle Hamas, the country completed a successful rescue mission Saturday, securing four hostages. Israeli officials claimed about 100 Palestinians were killed or wounded, including Hamas militants, the Wall Street Journal reported.