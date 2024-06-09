The Lakers’ Head Coaching Saga Has Taken Another Twist, And At This Point, Nobody Knows What The Hell Is Going On

First JJ Redick, then Dan Hurley, now … Jay Wright??

Yes, yet another name has come into the picture regarding the Los Angeles Lakers‘ vacant head coaching position, and it’s Villanova legend Jay Wright — Mr. Pinstripes, himself.

Following the league-shattering news that the Lakers were targeting UConn head coach Dan Hurley after winning back-to-back national championships, there are now rumors floating around that LA is considering bringing in Wright, another NCAA March Madness national champion. Wright is reportedly being considered as a contingency plan. (RELATED: Charles Barkley Is About To Become The Biggest Free Agent In All Of Sports)

Marc Stein, an NBA insider, reported that the Lake Show is interested in Wright, who was last at the helm of ‘Nova in 2022. Stein labeled Wright as a “stealth” candidate, being a consideration if a deal doesn’t get done with Hurley.

“I had been warned early on by one well-placed insider, for what it’s worth, to stay ready in case former Villanova coach Jay Wright emerged as a stealth candidate,” said Stein.

Lakers Rumors: Jay Wright Linked as ‘Stealth’ HC Candidate Amid Dan Hurley Buzz https://t.co/SgDv6Z7kTR pic.twitter.com/y3FYbDAH4K — LA Lakers News (@lakeshowonline) June 9, 2024

In a matter of days, the news cycle has thrown us hard into three different head coaches, and at this point, I don’t think anybody knows what the hell is going on.

Hell, things are so out of whack right now, that I’m just wanting to stick with the original JJ Redick reports — at least he hinted about the job during a recent TV appearance.

Who knows, man. Who knows. Just more drama that you would expect from a team with LeBron on it.