Maintenance Worker Dies After Heart Attack, Trapped In Texas Food Processing Facility’s Equipment: Report

A maintenance worker died Friday after suffering a heart attack and being trapped in a San Antonio food processing facility’s equipment, KENS 5 News reported.

Firefighters from the San Antonio Fire Department arrived at a Texas facility of Cuisine Solutions just before 10 a.m. in response to the incident, KENS 5 News reported. The firefighters and Emergency Medical Services personnel reportedly found the worker had been removed from the equipment; however, they were unsuccessful in their attempt to revive the worker, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Disney Employee Dies In Resort Accident)

The worker was later identified as David Mata, 46, according to News 4 San Antonio.

BREAKING NEWS

SA FIRE says a patient was potentially trapped by some sort of machinery, efforts to revive the patient were unsuccessful and the patient was pronounced dead on the scene. This at Cuisine Solution Plant.@KENS5 pic.twitter.com/A4KywWl6rI — Gene De La Cruz (@gene78577) June 7, 2024

“We offer our most sincere and deepest condolences and support to his family, friends, and coworkers,” a statement from Chief Operating Officer Herve Chignon reads, KENS 5 News reported.

“The Cuisine Solutions family has always been committed to the safety of its workers and will continue to uphold the highest standards of safety at all of our global facilities,” Chignon’s statement continued, according to the outlet. We are working alongside local authorities and following all [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] US Department of Labor’s protocols as we assess this incident. Our thoughts, prayers and support are with the family at this time.”

The Daily Caller reached out to the San Antonio Fire Department and the Cuisine Solution San Antonio facility but did not receive a response at the time of writing.