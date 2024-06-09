‘One Attacker Took A Watch, The Other Took A Fist To The Face’: Congressman Collins Staffer Robbed At Gunpoint: Report

Republican Georgia Rep. Mike Collins claimed Sunday afternoon that one of his staffers was robbed at gunpoint in Washington, D.C.

Collins took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and claimed a staffer on his team and a friend were allegedly robbed at gunpoint early Sunday by three men in the southeast neighborhood of Navy Yard. While the staffer and other individuals were not identified by Collins, the Republican congressman claimed one attacker had taken a watch while another was punched by one of the victims. (RELATED: Video Shows Sen. Rand Paul’s Staffer Being Brutally Stabbed In D.C.)

“Our nation’s capital has become a warzone because of pro-criminal policies peddled by D.C.’s government. Thank the good Lord, after fending off the assailants, both young men are safe,” Collins wrote.

Data published by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in January 2024 revealed Washington, D.C. experienced a 39% increase in violent crime in 2023. While the District contains the most police officers per capita in the country, overall crime had increased by 26% from 2022, with 34,414 instances of violent and property crime being reported to authorities, in addition to property crime rising by 24%.

A bill, Secure DC Omnibus, was introduced in January 2024 by D.C. Councilmember Brooke Pinto to increase gun crime penalties and add retail theft penalties, expand the definition of carjacking, allow for DNA sample collection from felony suspects and allow officers to designate high-crime areas drug-free zones.

Pinto stated at the time that the bill’s March 5, 2024 passing “sends the clear message that DC is united in its efforts to make meaningful and sustainable improvements to public safety for residents across the District.”

The Daily Caller reached out to the MPD, as well as Congressman Collins’s office for comment.