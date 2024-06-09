NBA Legend Chet Walker Dead At 84

Known as “The Jet” during his playing days due to his speed and named an NBA All-Star on seven occasions, Hall of Fame forward Chet Walker has passed away at 84 years old, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame confirmed.

In the 1962 NBA Draft, Walker was selected by the Syracuse Nationals. When the team relocated to Philadelphia and became the 76ers, he went along with the team. He was a member of the 1966-67 Sixers squad that won 68 regular season games, which was at the time a record. On top of that, they also ended the Boston Celtics' eight-year championship streak. On a star-studded team with Wilt Chamberlain, Billy Cunningham and Hal Greer, Walker put up an average of 19.3 points-per-game and 8.1 rebounds-per-game in the campaign.

Walker was traded to the Chicago Bulls in 1969, going on to become a key part to the Bulls’ success playing with teammates Jerry Sloan, Norm Van Lier and Bob Love. Walker eventually joined Chicago‘s Ring of Honor.

The Hall of Fame mourns the passing of Chet Walker. His contributions to the 76ers and the Bulls made him a 7-time All-Star and league champion. His free-throw accuracy was unparalleled and his memory will live on at the Hall. pic.twitter.com/tecq1Rx8IN — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) June 9, 2024

Throughout his 13 years in the NBA, Walker had a career average of 18.2 points-per-game and 7.1 rebounds-per-game.

In 2012, Walker was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.