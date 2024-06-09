Editorial

New York Giants’s Darren Waller Announces Retirement At 31

BLOG
Darren Waller #12 of the New York Giants runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on January 7, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Can’t say I’m gonna miss this guy.

Darren Waller, a tight end for the New York Giants, announced his retirement from the NFL.

Waller spoke about his move to call it a career, citing a health scare from November he had which provided him clarity regarding his life, a YouTube video published Sunday shows. (RELATED: Jayden Daniels Throws Horrendous First Pitch At Nationals Game, And Commanders Fans Gotta Be Going, ‘Here We Go Again’)

The 31-year-old described a “very scary situation” in which he had a hard time breathing and was in a hospital for three-and-a-half days. He reportedly couldn’t feed himself, stand up nor use the bathroom. Waller didn’t go into detail about what he was battling.

In his NFL career, Waller tallied a total of 4,124 yards and 20 touchdowns off 350 catches. He played nine seasons in the NFL for the Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens.

WATCH:

During the offseason, however, he’s been working on his music, as well as dealing with his divorce from the WNBA’s Kelsey Plum.

Darren just needs to chill out, so retirement is probably a good idea, but watch this guy turn into a full-blown rapper.

Yikes.