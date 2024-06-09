New York Giants’s Darren Waller Announces Retirement At 31

Can’t say I’m gonna miss this guy.

Darren Waller, a tight end for the New York Giants, announced his retirement from the NFL.

Waller spoke about his move to call it a career, citing a health scare from November he had which provided him clarity regarding his life, a YouTube video published Sunday shows. (RELATED: Jayden Daniels Throws Horrendous First Pitch At Nationals Game, And Commanders Fans Gotta Be Going, ‘Here We Go Again’)

The 31-year-old described a “very scary situation” in which he had a hard time breathing and was in a hospital for three-and-a-half days. He reportedly couldn’t feed himself, stand up nor use the bathroom. Waller didn’t go into detail about what he was battling.

In his NFL career, Waller tallied a total of 4,124 yards and 20 touchdowns off 350 catches. He played nine seasons in the NFL for the Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens.

Darren Waller officially has announced his retirement from the NFL. pic.twitter.com/LECjWkSjAn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 9, 2024

During the offseason, however, he’s been working on his music, as well as dealing with his divorce from the WNBA’s Kelsey Plum.

Giants Darren Waller just dropped a music video about his divorce with a Fake Kelsey Plum in the video. It is um…. Interesting. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/wvaYkeQlK2 — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) May 30, 2024

Darren Waller replies to reports he is going to tell the Giants he will be retiring soon and him and Kelsey Plum’s divorce being discussed on TMZ pic.twitter.com/FIY4OuNi8c — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) June 3, 2024

Darren just needs to chill out, so retirement is probably a good idea, but watch this guy turn into a full-blown rapper.

Yikes.