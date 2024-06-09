‘Catastrophically Failed’: Wyoming Teton Pass Collapse Prompts Emergency Declaration

An emergency declaration was issued Saturday following a collapse of a section of Wyoming’s Teton Pass road, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

A significant portion of the Teton Pass road collapsed early Saturday morning, creating a large gap in a vital transportation route which links towns in eastern Idaho to the popular tourist destination of Jackson, according to the AP. Republican Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon declared an emergency, facilitating state access to federal resources for road repair, the outlet reported.

There is a Catastrophic failure of the #TetonPass between #JacksonHole #Wyoming and #Victor #Idaho. This pass is a major roadway between both states and used by a lot of people for work and commuting. pic.twitter.com/mAPzQdBfaj — SLCScanner (@SLCScanner) June 8, 2024

This. Whereas to just cross via Teton pass would be probably 30-40 minutes. This is really, really bad for the area; Teton Pass is the primary economic corridor for the region between tourists and the thousands who live in Idaho but work in Jackson. pic.twitter.com/Di4Hvk4TYl — Mason Moore (@_MasonMoore) June 9, 2024

“I met with state officials from the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Wyoming Office of Homeland Security to coordinate a response to the catastrophic landslide that has closed Teton Pass. I am grateful for the efforts of WYDOT staff to protect public safety during this developing situation, and am thankful no one was injured during this incident,” Gordon said in a statement.

“At this point, we do not have an estimated timeline for the road to reopen. I recognize the impacts this closure has to Teton County residents, regional commuters and the local economy, and we are in direct communication with local officials.” (RELATED: More Than 30 Workers Trapped As Road Tunnel Collapses In Landslide In India)

Crews from the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and contractor Evans Construction initially set up a detour to circumvent the damage but the landslide advanced and obliterated the entire road, the outlet reported.

“The roadway at milepost 12.8 on Teton Pass, has catastrophically failed, and a long term closure is expected,” WYDOT wrote in a post to social media. “No crews were hurt in the process, and no equipment was damaged.”

WYDOT Director Darin Westby stated in a release that the highway serves as a critical route for commuters, deliveries, medical care and tourism, particularly given the few alternatives and the onset of the summer season. He also noted that WYDOT engineers, surveyors and geologists swiftly mobilized in an effort to keep the highway operational as long as possible.

“WYDOT remains on site decisively engaged on fixing the road and restoring connectivity to the Teton Valley. Safety is our utmost priority, and we ask that recreationists and curious residents avoid the area until it can be stabilized,” Westby said.

The condition of ths road was first brought to attention Thursday when a motorcycle accident reportedly occurred due to a noticeable crack and dip in the road. Geologists and engineers were subsequently dispatched to assess the situation, according to the AP. Although a temporary fix allowed traffic to resume Thursday night, additional complications arose. A nearby mudslide early Friday worsened conditions overnight, leading to another closure, the outlet reported. By early Saturday, the entire section had completely given way, the AP reported.

Teton Pass…A huge crack in the road yesterday and a mudslide today…Could there be some thermal activity?…#yellowstonecaldera pic.twitter.com/moTQLOmJRc — JG🏴‍☠️ (@SoonerJG) June 7, 2024