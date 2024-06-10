Just A Small Chunk Of Biden Supporters Say Society Should Prioritize Marriage and Children, Study Finds

A small percentage of Biden voters say marriage and having children should be a top social priority, according to a Pew Research Center (PRC) study.

Only 19% of Biden voters view marriage and having children as a key priority for American society, while 59% of Trump supporters say that the issues should be prioritized, the PRC study reveals. After steadily declining for years, the nation’s fertility rate has reached the lowest point in over a century, according to recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics. (RELATED: US’ ‘Greatest Economic Resource’ Is Declining, And It Could Spell Trouble For The Economy)

For both Trump and Biden supporters alike, disparities exist between genders regarding the social benefit of marriage and having children, the survey found. Approximately 63% of Trump-supporting men and 54% of Trump-supporting women agree with the statement, according to the PRC study. Among Biden supporters, 22% of men and 16% of women agree, respectively.

The study garnered strong reactions from lawmakers.

Missouri State Sen. Travis Fitzwater responded to the new data on X, calling the responses “abysmal” for both sides.

“Make marriage and kids great again, it’s the only way we survive as a thriving nation,” he wrote.

Great night in Troy with 250+ Republicans. It’s a big year! Lots of work to do. pic.twitter.com/0mlC69UIGA — Travis Fitzwater 🇺🇸 (@travisfitzwater) June 10, 2024

A majority of both Biden and Trump supporters agree with the statement, “the gains women have made in society have NOT come at the expense of men,” but clear differences emerged on the topics of abortion and fertility. (RELATED: US Fertility Rates Continue To Plummet As Millennials Face Financial Concerns, Marry Later)

Overall, Trump supporters, especially men, expressed more concern about declining fertility rates, according to the PRC study. Most Biden supporters classified the impact of having fewer children in society as “neither good nor bad,” while most Trump supporters said the impact is bad.

Nearly two years after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion remains a particularly divisive issue, the study found.

Just 38% of Trump supporters say abortion should be legal in most or all cases, compared to 88% of Biden supporters who hold the same view, according to study. A majority of voters believe access to in vitro fertilization is a good thing, as well as widespread availability of birth control.

There are bigger differences in opinions about gender identity among Biden supporters than among Trump supporters, according to the PRC. More than half of voters believe that “whether a person is a man or woman is determined by sex assigned at birth.”

Biden supporters without college degrees are more likely to say sex at birth determines gender.

Out of 9,527 who were sampled, 8,709 panelists responded, according to the PRC’s methodology. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

