‘What If I Just Punched Him’: Charles Barkley Was Not A Fan Whatsoever Of Getting Trolled By Mavericks Fan

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - APRIL 08: Basketball analyst Charles Barkley on air before the National Championship game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Connecticut Huskies at State Farm Stadium on April 08, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
The Boston Celtics are on the verge of winning their 18th NBA championship in franchise history as they’re currently up 2-0 in the Finals over the Dallas Mavericks, but let’s take it back to when the C’s had just a 1-0 lead heading into Game 2.

Despite getting dominated in Game 1, Mavs fans still had some confidence they could win — either that or delusion, but my point stands. Well, call it what you want, but one thing is for certain: Charles Barkley clearly got under the skin of a lot of Dallas fans with his criticism of their team, and that’s evident in this video of a fan hilariously trolling him for not having any championship rings. (RELATED: The Decision Is In: Dan Hurley Turns Down Six-Year, $70 Million Offer From Lakers To Stay At UConn)

“It’s the guy with no championship rings!” yelled the troll.

“Now what if I just punched him in the face,” responded Barkley.

And things just got better and better from there.

WATCH:

That dude actually had some balls for doing that … Sir Charles is the same guy who did this:

But I’m glad the fan played his part in delivering some absolutely incredible content. Thank you, Mavs fan. Thank you.