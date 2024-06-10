‘What If I Just Punched Him’: Charles Barkley Was Not A Fan Whatsoever Of Getting Trolled By Mavericks Fan

LMAO … talk about pure golden content.

The Boston Celtics are on the verge of winning their 18th NBA championship in franchise history as they’re currently up 2-0 in the Finals over the Dallas Mavericks, but let’s take it back to when the C’s had just a 1-0 lead heading into Game 2.

Despite getting dominated in Game 1, Mavs fans still had some confidence they could win — either that or delusion, but my point stands. Well, call it what you want, but one thing is for certain: Charles Barkley clearly got under the skin of a lot of Dallas fans with his criticism of their team, and that’s evident in this video of a fan hilariously trolling him for not having any championship rings. (RELATED: The Decision Is In: Dan Hurley Turns Down Six-Year, $70 Million Offer From Lakers To Stay At UConn)

“It’s the guy with no championship rings!” yelled the troll.

“Now what if I just punched him in the face,” responded Barkley.

And things just got better and better from there.

WATCH:

“You’re [Michael Jordan’s] son, imagine not winning an NBA championship.” This Mavericks fan was trolling Charles Barkley and Charles had some words for him 👀 (via goatpdcts/TT)pic.twitter.com/zQeE4AcHHn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 9, 2024

That dude actually had some balls for doing that … Sir Charles is the same guy who did this:

Orlando 1997,

Chuck threw a dude who poured a drink on him through a glass window.

At the trial the 👨🏻‍⚖️ asked him if he had any regrets

Chuck replied “Yeah I Regret that we were on the first floor.” 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Qi46OHr4RW — Hoop Fiends 🏀💉 (@hoopfiends) May 6, 2019

But I’m glad the fan played his part in delivering some absolutely incredible content. Thank you, Mavs fan. Thank you.