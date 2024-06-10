‘I’ll Be Honest At This Point …’: CNN Panelists Break Down Why Key Battleground State Will ‘Land In Trump’s Column’

CNN panelists broke down why Nevada will likely “land in Trump’s column” Monday on “CNN This Morning.”

Presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump held a rally Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada, a swing state where he trounces President Joe Biden by 5.3 points, according to RealClearPolitics polling data. CNN host Kasie Hunt and CNN panelists Lulu Garcia Navarro and Jonah Goldberg admitted that Trump is poised to win the state that Biden secured by 2.4 points in 2020, crediting Hispanic voters and the economy for the Republican candidate’s lead.

“Nevada is changing. Latino voters in particular, an opportunity for Donald Trump in a way that you know, some people may not have wrapped their heads around. But Lulu, it does seem like — I’ll be honest at this point, it feels like Nevada’s gonna land in Trump’s column. Why?” Hunt asked.

“If Nevada lands in Trump’s column, it’s going to be because the economy,” Garcia Navarro told the CNN host. “Frankly, Nevada is a place where you have a lot of working class, um, service workers. Um, they are very impacted by high prices, they have been hurt during the pandemic, um, and they are looking for improvements in the economy, and as we know, um, people are nostalgic of the Trump economy pre-pandemic. They think that they did better then. And they believe that he would be able to turn the economy around for them now. And so that, I think, is the main appeal.”

Garcia Navarro remarked that people make the “mistake” of assuming Hispanic voters view immigration as “the main issue,” which she said is “not true.” The CNN contributor listed education, crime, and the economy as the main concerns of Hispanic voters, stating that Trump is “polling better” on all three issues. (RELATED: ‘This Is A Blatant Lie’: Fox News Anchor Hits Back With Receipts In Feud With Biden Camp)

Goldberg said Biden’s consideration of another executive order regarding the southern border “might be” a mistake. The political commentator told Hunt that “blacks and Latinos are just following a little slower” as the electorate splits between working-class and college-educated constituents.

“It has always been true that Hispanic voters, as they move up the socioeconomic ladder, become indistinguishable from the median voter,” Goldberg said. “People think, for a long time the Republicans thought, ‘Oh, Hispanics just always vote Democrat,’ no. Poor people tended to vote Democrat. As Hispanics moved up the socioeconomic ladder, they tended to look indistinguishable from other voters.”

Biden announced an executive order Tuesday that aims to control the daily illegal migrant crossings taking place at the U.S.-Mexico border. However, the president’s action is not a hard stop on illegal crossings; he capped new asylum requests after illegal migrant crossings reach a daily average of 2,500 over the span of one week.

Per Biden’s executive order, asylum requests can resume once the daily average falls back to 1,500. The president’s move still allows 1.8 million illegal crossings annually, Joe Chester, communications manager for the Federation for American Immigration Reform told the Daily Caller News Foundation. More than 6 million illegal border crossings were reported during Biden’s entire presidency.