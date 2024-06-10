Editorial

Fired Lakers Head Coach Darvin Ham Lands New Assistant Job With Bucks: REPORT

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham looks on during the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on February 22, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Darvin Ham is back in business!

Ex-Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has been hired by the Milwaukee Bucks as the top assistant on Doc Rivers’ staff, according to a report Monday from ESPN. (RELATED: ‘What If I Just Punched Him’: Charles Barkley Was Not A Fan Whatsoever Of Getting Trolled By Mavericks Fan)

In two seasons with the Lakers, Ham tallied a 94-70 record and clinched a berth in the Western Conference finals in his first. Now, he returns to the Bucks organization where he previously spent four campaigns, winning an NBA championship with the franchise in 2021.

The 50-year-old Ham was very attractive to several teams this offseason in regards to being a top assistant coach. He returns to an injury-riddled Bucks team that suffered a first-round defeat in the NBA Playoffs to the Indiana Pacers. Ham has multiple solid relationships with Milwaukee players, including their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

I’m happy for Darvin, because let’s keep it real, he got a bit of an unfair shake with the Lakers — as most head coaches do having to work with LeBron James.

As far as how Bucks fans are feeling about this, however, they ain’t happy about ish.

Which I personally enjoy after the whole Damian Lillard summer of 2023 … I still haven’t gotten over it.