Fired Lakers Head Coach Darvin Ham Lands New Assistant Job With Bucks: REPORT

Darvin Ham is back in business!

Ex-Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has been hired by the Milwaukee Bucks as the top assistant on Doc Rivers’ staff, according to a report Monday from ESPN. (RELATED: ‘What If I Just Punched Him’: Charles Barkley Was Not A Fan Whatsoever Of Getting Trolled By Mavericks Fan)

In two seasons with the Lakers, Ham tallied a 94-70 record and clinched a berth in the Western Conference finals in his first. Now, he returns to the Bucks organization where he previously spent four campaigns, winning an NBA championship with the franchise in 2021.

The 50-year-old Ham was very attractive to several teams this offseason in regards to being a top assistant coach. He returns to an injury-riddled Bucks team that suffered a first-round defeat in the NBA Playoffs to the Indiana Pacers. Ham has multiple solid relationships with Milwaukee players, including their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Darvin Ham is joining the Milwaukee Bucks as the top assistant coach to Doc Rivers, sources tell ESPN. Ham returns to the franchise after spending two years as the Lakers head coach. He had been highly sought-after among teams this spring. pic.twitter.com/k0yZeVKo1t — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2024

I’m happy for Darvin, because let’s keep it real, he got a bit of an unfair shake with the Lakers — as most head coaches do having to work with LeBron James.

As far as how Bucks fans are feeling about this, however, they ain’t happy about ish.

Doc Rivers and Darvin Ham are part of Milwaukee’s coaching staff. Bucks fans: pic.twitter.com/v3rEuLWnFh — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 11, 2024

Which I personally enjoy after the whole Damian Lillard summer of 2023 … I still haven’t gotten over it.