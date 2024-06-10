DC Attorney General Drops Murder Charges Against Carjacker Who Literally Crashed Into US Attorney’s Office Building

Attorney General Matthew Graves reportedly dropped murder and kidnapping charges against Kayla Kenisha Brown, 22, of Washington, D.C., due to the medical examiner’s inconclusive ruling on the passenger’s death in a carjacking case.

Leslie Marie Gaines, 55, was inside a vehicle while her daughter was inside MedStar Washington Hospital Center trying to obtain a wheelchair for her mother so she could be brought inside, NBC4 Washington reported.

During this period, Brown, who was with family near the hospital, separated from the group and “allegedly got into the driver’s seat and took off with 55-year-old Gaines still inside,” according to the outlet. (RELATED: Illegal Immigrant No-Showed ICE Appointments Weeks Before Allegedly Stabbing Man To Death)

Nineteen minutes after the alleged carjacking, Brown allegedly crashed into the building housing the U.S. attorney and attorney general’s offices at an intersection, failing to make a turn onto a nearby street. A police officer immediately detained Brown, and the passenger, Gaines, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. (RELATED: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Vandalize Statues Outside White House During Massive Protest)

D.C. Attorney General Matthew Graves just DROPPED kidnapping and m*rder charges against Kayla Kenisha Brown (22). Brown carjacked a car with an old lady in it, drove off, and crashed. The lady died. Her only charge is unarmed carjacking. pic.twitter.com/4wwBOAl8R6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 10, 2024

Brown was charged with the murder and kidnapping of Leslie Marie Gaines on June 3, but a D.C. Fire and EMS services report stated that paramedics on the scene found “no injuries to Gaines,” making it inconclusive as to whether she died as a result of the crash or other health reasons. (RELATED: Newly Released Video Shows Sniper Taking Out Bank Robber Through Computer Monitor)

However, the judge ordered Brown to be held without bond on an unarmed carjacking charge, NBC4 Washington reported.