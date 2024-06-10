Entertainment

Denise Richards To Star In New Reality Docuseries: REPORT

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 26: Denise Richards arrives at the 91st Hollywood Christmas Parade on November 26, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Getty Images

Getty Images/Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Leena Nasir
OnlyFans model and actress, Denise Richards, is reportedly set to star in a reality docuseries titled “Denise Richards and the Wild Things,” set to air on E! in 2025.

The 53-year-old last appeared in a reality series 16 years ago which showed her navigating her divorce with then-husband, Charlie Sheen. The series is named after her hit 1998 film, “Wild Things.” “My family and I are thrilled to return home to E!,” Richards said.  Richard will also serve as the executive producer of the show, according to E!.  Her daughters are also part of the new production. “Sami and Lola were just three and four years old when we first shared our story and now we’ve come full circle,” Richards said.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 16: American actress Denise Richards attends TBT PROM 2023: A Charity Gala powered by Berman Law Group at The Boca Raton on September 16, 2023 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

This is not Richards’ first run at putting her family in front of the cameras. She starred in her own reality series, “Denise Richards: It’s Complicated,” alongside her daughters from 2008-2009, according to E! News.

The star credits her spotlight in this new production to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” executive producer, Alex Baskin, who will serve as executive producer of the series alongside Richards, according to E! News.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Aaron Phypers, Denise Richards arrives at the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic,) Getty Images

Each episode is expected to be a 30-minute segment that features the ups and downs of the OnlyFan model’s life at home with her husband, Aaron Phypers, and her children. Lola, 18, and Sami, 20, her children from her marriage to Sheen, will be featured in the new show alongside the star’s adopted daughter, Eloise, 12.

“This is the perfect partnership for our family’s series as our lives are full of fun, love and unpredictability, and we can’t wait for the audience to share this adventure with us,” Richards told E! News.

 

“Denise Richards is a pop culture force and no stranger to capturing the public’s attention,” Rachel Smith, EVP, Unscripted Content, Lifestyle and Documentary at NBCUniversal Entertainment said, according to E! News.

“We look forward to Denise and her family sharing their beautifully chaotic world with our audience, who will appreciate their candor and relatability as much as we do,” she said. (RELATED: ‘People May Sh*t On Me For It’: Former ‘Bond Girl’ Reveals Her Opinion On A Female James Bond)

The former Bond girl also appeared on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and routinely posts images and videos for her subscribers on OnlyFans.

 