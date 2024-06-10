Denise Richards To Star In New Reality Docuseries: REPORT

OnlyFans model and actress, Denise Richards, is reportedly set to star in a reality docuseries titled “Denise Richards and the Wild Things,” set to air on E! in 2025.

The 53-year-old last appeared in a reality series 16 years ago which showed her navigating her divorce with then-husband, Charlie Sheen. The series is named after her hit 1998 film, “Wild Things.” “My family and I are thrilled to return home to E!,” Richards said. Richard will also serve as the executive producer of the show, according to E!. Her daughters are also part of the new production. “Sami and Lola were just three and four years old when we first shared our story and now we’ve come full circle,” Richards said.

This is not Richards’ first run at putting her family in front of the cameras. She starred in her own reality series, “Denise Richards: It’s Complicated,” alongside her daughters from 2008-2009, according to E! News.

The star credits her spotlight in this new production to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” executive producer, Alex Baskin, who will serve as executive producer of the series alongside Richards, according to E! News.

Each episode is expected to be a 30-minute segment that features the ups and downs of the OnlyFan model’s life at home with her husband, Aaron Phypers, and her children. Lola, 18, and Sami, 20, her children from her marriage to Sheen, will be featured in the new show alongside the star’s adopted daughter, Eloise, 12.

In the 30-minute episodes, cameras will capture the ups and downs of Richards’ life with her husband Aaron Phypers and her kids. The Starship Troopers star and Sheen share daughters Lola, 18, and Sami, 20. After their divorce, Richards adopted a daughter, Eloise, 12, in 2011.

“This is the perfect partnership for our family’s series as our lives are full of fun, love and unpredictability, and we can’t wait for the audience to share this adventure with us,” Richards told E! News.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards)

“Denise Richards is a pop culture force and no stranger to capturing the public’s attention,” Rachel Smith, EVP, Unscripted Content, Lifestyle and Documentary at NBCUniversal Entertainment said, according to E! News.

“We look forward to Denise and her family sharing their beautifully chaotic world with our audience, who will appreciate their candor and relatability as much as we do,” she said. (RELATED: ‘People May Sh*t On Me For It’: Former ‘Bond Girl’ Reveals Her Opinion On A Female James Bond)

The former Bond girl also appeared on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and routinely posts images and videos for her subscribers on OnlyFans.