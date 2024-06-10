‘We Need A Businessman’: DNC’s ‘Calamari Comeback’ Chef Turns On Biden, Endorses Trump

A calamari chef who the Democrats put at the forefront of their convention in 2020 took to Fox News Monday to announce that he will be voting for presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

John Bordieri, the man who went viral as the “Calamari Comeback” chef featured by the Democratic National Convention (DNC), told “Fox and Friends First” co-host Carley Shimkus that he will support Trump in the 2024 election.

“He’s a businessman, and I think we need a businessman that can run the United States like a business and to help the people who live here create jobs, keeping lower prices, and see the whole bottom line work out for everybody,” Bordieri said.

“I just always believed business is business. And politicians? I don’t know…. I don’t wanna diss them or anything, but, you know, you always hear that they’re going to make up stories, and they’re gonna help you, and they’re gonna do this here, and they’re gonna do that for you,” he continued. “I think Donald Trump did an awful lot while he was in office, the four years that he was here.”

The Rhode Island chef expressed his sympathy toward young people who want to buy a home, saying that “over-inflated prices” and “high interest rates” will “crush them.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Just Not’: Fox News Anchors Take Turns Pressing Biden Econ Adviser On Inflation)

“You see the prices going up on a weekly basis, sometimes a daily basis. You know, everything fluctuates, especially the commodities and stuff like the seafood and the dairy products and the stuff,” Bordieri told Shimkus. “I purchase weekly, daily, and I see the prices go up.”

Bordieri famously announced his support for Biden in a video featured by the DNC in 2020. The chef said restaurants and the fishing industry were “decimated” by the COVID-19 pandemic and that he will deliver a “Calamari Comeback.” He also praised former Democratic Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo before declaring that Biden would be “the next president” of the United States.

My home state of Rhode Island went full on for the virtual DNC roll call, standing on the beach, declaring us the “Calamari Comeback State” and featuring a ninja with a plate of squid. Very on brand, RI! pic.twitter.com/0YHgoxqslB — Lucia Vancura (@luciavancura) August 19, 2020

Inflation peaked at 9% in 2022 under President Joe Biden, a dramatic surge from the 1.4% measured when Biden took office in Jan. 2021, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The CPI measured inflation at 3.4% as of April 2024.