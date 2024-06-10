REPORT: Donald Trump Praises Taylor Swift In New Book, But Adds A Caveat

Former president Donald Trump admitted that he thinks Taylor Swift is “beautiful,” but he’s apparently not as enthusiastic about her political views as he is about her outward appearance.

Trump paid Swift the compliment in a new book about his time in the reality TV spotlight titled “Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass,” according to Variety. Trump stopped short of throwing his full support behind the famous singer, however, noting that she’s not exactly one of his biggest fans.

“I think she’s beautiful — very beautiful! I find her very beautiful,” Trump told Ramin Setoodeh, the author of his book, according to Variety. “I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump.”

Trump went on to dish out more compliments before switching gears entirely.

“I hear she’s very talented,” he said, according to the outlet. “I think she’s very beautiful, actually — unusually beautiful!”

The former president of the United States went on to issue a backhanded comment to balance out his other remarks.

“She is liberal, or is that just an act?” he asked Setoodeh during their interview. “She’s legitimately liberal? It’s not an act?”

“It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal,” Trump added.

In the early years of her career, Swift was careful to remain apolitical, but in 2018 she publicly endorsed Tennessee Democratic candidates Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives, according to Variety.

"In the past I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," Swift wrote to Instagram at the time.

Before backing Biden in 2020, Swift said, “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country.”