Fans Gasp After Carrie Underwood Appears To Abruptly Disappear Off Rainy Stage

Carrie Underwood seemed to unexpectedly drop off the stage during a downpour at Sunday night’s Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach.

Fan-shared video showed the star addressing the crowd as the rain soaked her. She turned to walk off stage, but it appeared she may have stumbled or even fallen right off the edge. Underwood seemed to lose her footing and, in a blink-or-miss-it moment, was suddenly gone.

The famous singer addressed the incident on social media in a cryptic post that kept fans wondering what actually happened during that strange moment.

The clip shows the lights flickering as Underwood turns her back to the crowd and takes a few steps, appearing to successfully navigate a small flight of stairs. But what happened next is still up for interpretation.

Fans can be heard gasping as they were left wondering what happened to Underwood.

The famous singer took to social media shortly after the strange on-stage moment to admit that something did, in fact, go wrong. But she didn’t provide any details surrounding the dramatic finish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

“Well, last night sure was fun!,” Underwood wrote to her Instagram page, Monday. “And though the ending was quite unexpected, it made for a night we’ll never forget!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

That message followed another she posted an hour earlier, in which Underwood wrote, “We won’t let a little rain stop us! We won’t let a massive downpour stop us, either! 🎥: @jeffjohnsonimages @ccmflive #MyrtleBeach #SingingInTheRain”(RELATED: ‘My Lawyer Will Be Calling’: Luke Bryan Falls On Stage)

The star didn’t provide any sort of explanation beyond those two posts, as fans continue to question what really happened as she disappeared into the apparent black hole at the back of the stage.