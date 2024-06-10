FDA Issues Critical Warning Over Diamond Shruumz Chocolate Bars Allegedly Causing Seizures

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a stern warning Friday against the consumption of “microdosing” chocolate bars.

FDA warns the consumers on Diamond Shruumz following reports that some customers experienced severe health issues after ingestion. The FDA, in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), America’s Poison Centers and local and state partners, are investigating multiple illnesses linked to these chocolate bars, which are advertised to provide a “relaxed euphoric experience” without containing psilocybin, according to Fox News.

Diamond Shruumz markets its product as containing a “proprietary nootropics blend” that allegedly enhances creativity and mood without traditional psychedelics, the outlet stated. Despite these claims, consumers have reported severe symptoms including seizures, central nervous system depression (characterized by loss of consciousness, confusion and sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rates and significant changes in blood pressure, as well as nausea and vomiting, FDA stated.

To date, these symptoms have led to the hospitalization of six individuals, although no deaths have been reported. The company maintains that its products are free from psilocybin and other controlled substances, promoting the chocolate as a safe and enjoyable experience devoid of psychedelic substances, the FDA stated. Despite these assurances, the FDA has warned consumers to avoid buying, selling or consuming these bars. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Former FDA Official Violated Ethics Rules By Soliciting Gifts From Activists, Watchdog Alleges)

The FDA and CDC are currently investigating to identify the exact cause of the adverse reactions linked to Diamond Shruumz chocolate bars. They are also assessing the safety of the ingredients listed in the product’s nootropic blend, according to the news release.