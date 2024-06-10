Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was involved in a two-vehicle accident Sunday in Maryland, according to multiple reports.

Fetterman and his wife, Giselle, were in a Chevrolet Traverse when it struck a Chevrolet Impala near the junction of Interstates 70 and 68 in the vicinity of Hancock, Maryland around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, according to WTAE. The senator and his wife were taken to War Memorial Hospital in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, for evaluation and the Pennsylvania Democrat was treated for a bruised shoulder, according to WPVI. (RELATED: Dem Senate Candidate Releases Doctor’s Note After Stroke, Reveals He ‘Almost Died’)

“According to a preliminary investigation, a Chevrolet Traverse and a Chevrolet Impala were both traveling west on I-70 when for unknown reasons, the Traverse struck the rear of the Impala. The driver of the Traverse is identified as John Fetterman, 54, of Pennsylvania,” the Maryland State Police (MSP) told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Fetterman And Wife Hospitalized After Car Accident https://t.co/W1ypHyXZir — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 10, 2024

“A passenger in the Traverse and the operator of the Impala were transported by ambulance to War Memorial Hospital in West Virginia for treatment of their injuries,” MSP continued.

Fetterman suffered a stroke while campaigning for Senate in 2022, days before winning the Democratic nomination. He was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in February 2023 to undergo inpatient treatment for depression.

“No citations were issued,” the MSP told the DCNF. “The crash investigation remains active and ongoing.”

A top Fetterman aide told the New York Times that Fetterman’s continued campaigning for the Senate seat after the stroke may have caused permanent damage, contradicting a letter released by Fetterman’s campaign in October 2022.

“They are doing well and happy to be back in Braddock,” a spokesperson for Fetterman told The Hill.

Fetterman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

