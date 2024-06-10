Terrorist Armed With An RPG Climbing Out Of Tunnel Gets Wrecked In Video

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released footage Monday showing a Gazan terrorist armed with an RPG getting killed while trying to climb out of a tunnel.

The IDF maintained that this incident took place during “a combined divisional attack” by Israeli forces near the Gazan cities of Deir al-Balah and al-Bureij Ba’al, according to their press release written in Hebrew. (RELATED: Israeli Officials’ Latest Comments Indicate Middle East Powder Keg May Be On Verge Of Blowing Up)

Joe Truzman, a senior research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, tweeted the footage and observed that the gunman appeared to have also been carrying “what looks like a GoPro.”

A terrorist equipped with an RPG and what looks like a GoPro was identified exiting a tunnel shaft. He was eliminated before he could carry out an attack. Hamas won’t be making propaganda videos on this attempted attack. pic.twitter.com/ufkJwWM3MG — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) June 10, 2024

“He was eliminated before he could carry out an attack. Hamas won’t be making propaganda videos on this attempted attack,” Truzman added.

The video showed an armed terrorist climbing out of his hidey-hole and preparing to launch a rocket out of his RPG. Moments before he can do so, the area around the gunman kicks up dust from impacts, presumably by the IDF firing at the gunman. The gunman ducks out and tries to climb back down the tunnel shaft. A direct impact into the tunnel was visible. The video panned out and showed the close distance between the tunnel shaft and the position of Israeli forces.

The IDF said that their soldiers “are making progress in fighting underground and have so far destroyed a number of tunnel routes,” according to a press release.