Ice-T Reveals The ‘Law And Order: SVU’ Spoiler Alert That Made Him Panic

Famous actor and rapper, Ice-T, reportedly said he was still reading over his script for the finale of “Law & Order: SVU’s” 25th season when his fellow co-stars jumped in to tell him his character would be shot.

Ice-T admitted he had not yet completed his read-through of the script when he received the spoiler-alert that left him fearful for his character’s life and his remaining time on the show in an exclusive interview with People. The whisperings made him nervous about what was to come, and whether or not his role had come to an end.

“I was reading the pages. I didn’t know,” he told the outlet. “So I’m here in the script, and everybody’s like, ‘You’re getting shot!’ I’m like, ‘What?’ That could be BAD,” he recalled during a recent interview with People.

The famous actor was relieved when he discovered his character, Detective Fin Tutuola, was injured but knot killed of.

“I lived through it,” he told People.

He admitted to the outlet of being surprised about the series of events that unfolded before filming of the season began.

The star was shot in the “Duty to Hope” episode, after being confronted by the son of a perpetrator just outside of his own apartment.

The shooting scene unfolds with the boy shouting “don’t move!” at Fin while he is taking out the trash outside.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, kid, take it easy, take it easy” Fin said, as he offered his wallet to the boy, assuming he was being robbed.

Fin quickly realizes the situation is more complex than he first believed it to be when the boy says, “You put my dad in jail. I saw you on TV today. I found your address online.

“Your dad? Let me guess, your last name is Hedges,” Ice-T’s character says in the clip.

Fin asks the boy, Toby, to take his finger off the trigger and asks him not to shoot.

“Because if you do, both you and your dad will be in jail, and I wont be able to help get him out,” he says.

“His lawyer’s stupid, you’re stupid! And if I shoot you, at least he’ll know how much I love him!” Toby said. Fin seized the opportunity to attempt to disarm him, but the gun goes off and he’s shot.

The scene becomes intense as Toby cries out, “I didn’t mean to!” when he realizes he has shot Fin.

Ice-T’s character responds with an unexpected one-liner that alters the plot entirely.

“Get out of here. I won’t say anything to anyone. Go!” he shouts at the boy. (RELATED: ‘Chemistry Is Undeniable’: Mariska Hargitay Admits To Feeling The Heat With ‘Law And Order: SVU’ Co-Star)

This scene marks the second time in 24 years that Fin’s character is shot and injured, People reported.

The famous actor previously told Entertainment Weekly that his fear is learning his character is shot and killed off in the show.