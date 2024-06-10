Lime Goes To Extreme Lengths To Stop Teens From Driving Over Pride-Themed Crosswalk

Lime, a popular electric scooter and bike rental service, implemented a “no-go zone” around a pride-themed crosswalk in Washington after police arrested numerous teens for allegedly driving over it, the company told The National Desk.

Cops arrested three teens June 5 on first-degree malicious mischief charges related to alleged vandalism of a crosswalk with a pride flag painted across it in Spokane, Washington, according to the Spokane Police Department. Officers noticed “widespread damage as black scuff marks consistent with scooter wheels were observed across the entirety of the mural,” the press release states.

One 19-year-old was booked and charged with malicious mischief, while two minors were booked in a juvenile detention center on the same charge, police said.

The “no-go zones” outlined on Lime’s website explain the company’s rental vehicles are not allowed to travel in these zones. The prohibited areas are “indicated by red shading and a restricted symbol,” their website notes.

“If you enter a No Go zone, your vehicle will gradually come to a stop. You must walk your vehicle out of the No Go zone to resume your ride,” Lime’s website states.

“All of us at Lime condemn these vile acts in no uncertain terms,” Hayden Harvey, Lime’s director of government relations, told The National Desk. “At a time when our teams at Lime are beginning pride celebrations around the globe, it is disturbing to see the hate taking place in Spokane.”

“We will not let the hateful few spoil the joy of Pride Month in Spokane, and are grateful for those working to make Spokane more welcoming for all,” Harvey told the outlet.

Multiple arrests made after downtown Pride mural is vandalizedhttps://t.co/6TmS7PWJTT pic.twitter.com/0OVhPsUYfW — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) June 6, 2024

The alleged vandalism sparked outrage, with many claiming that homophobia motivated the alleged acts, according to The Publica. (RELATED: Maine Pride Event Draws Criticism After Lewd-Named Drag Queen’s Performance For Kids).

Users on Twitter had mixed views about the alleged vandalism, with some calling the incident a hate crime.

“What the teens did is absolutely a hate crime.. it was just repainted from the prior vandalizing event. And they purposely aimed to deface a tribute to the lgbtq+ community in spokane Washington as well as all over the world…” one user wrote.

Another questioned why a mural would be placed on the street if people weren’t allowed to drive over it.

“Explain to me why anyone would put any mural in the middle of a damn street and expect anyone not to drive on it? It is a street for goodness sake!” one user wrote. “It’s going to get driven on and marks will be left, intentionally or not.”