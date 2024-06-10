Police Find Shooting Victim During Massive Apartment Fire: REPORT

Miami firefighters are reportedly trying to put out an apartment fire where a person was discovered shot inside, according to authorities.

The blaze was reported at approximately 8:15 a.m. Monday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said, according to ABC News.

Suarez said that firefighters on the scene saved several people, some of them from their balconies, the outlet reported. He referred to their actions as “heroic,” according to the outlet.

One person was reportedly found shot inside the building and hospitalized, according to the mayor. The fire and shooting are believed to be separate incidents, authorities said, according to the outlet. No further information was disclosed regarding the shooting, the outlet reported.

At 8:15am, #mfr was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 431 NW 3 Street. Currently, we are still working a 3 alarm fire. On arrival, multiple residents were rescued and evacuated. They are now being assisted by @RedCross and @MiamiPD. More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/HdVvZWH29D — Miami Fire Rescue (@CityofMiamiFire) June 10, 2024

The fire was so severe that it could not be put out from inside, causing all firefighters to evacuate the building, Suarez added, ABC News reported. (RELATED: ‘It’s Way Too Hot’: Video Shows Police Desperately Trying To Rescue 11-Year-Old From Raging Fire)

“The fire is continuing,” Suarez reportedly told reporters Monday morning. “Now they have come outside the building to fight from the outside in.”

It remains to be seen how many residents were inside the building, how many were saved and if any casualties have occurred, the mayor continued, ABC News reported. Emergency personnel are reportedly seeking information on how many people resided in the apartment when the blaze began.

Two firefighters were hospitalized and are in stable condition, Suarez said, the outlet reported.