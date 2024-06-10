Massive Migrant Interception After Coast Guard Sends Over 300 Home

The U.S. Coast Guard sent home over 300 migrants trying to enter the country, the agency announced Monday.

Over the past week, U.S. Coast Guard crews have returned 305 migrants to the Bahamas and Haiti as part of intensified efforts to curb unlawful maritime migration. This action falls under Operation Vigilant Sentry (OVS), which involves multiple agencies coordinating to ensure the security of the maritime borders of the United States, according to the news release.

The migrants were intercepted in separate incidents near the Bahamas and Haiti. The Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans and Cutter Richard Etheridge transferred 109 people to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force after they were found Sunday near Anguilla Cay, Bahamas. This operation was initiated following a tip from U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations (CBP-AMO) aircrews, the release stated.

Another group of 196 people was repatriated Monday to Haiti by the crew of Coast Guard Cutter Thetis following their interdiction on June 5 and June 6 near Cap-Haitien and Île de la Tortue, respectively. These interdictions were also supported by alerts from CBP-AMO aircrews.

Lt. Nick Fujimoto, a Coast Guard District Seven enforcement officer, highlighted the dangers of irregular maritime migration. (RELATED: Trump Pledges To Find And Return Missing Migrant Children, Blasts Biden Over Many ‘Dead’ Kids)

“Irregular maritime migration is unlawful and extremely dangerous. The OVS maritime border security mission is often equal parts law enforcement and humanitarian response, especially as we enter hurricane season and marine weather becomes more severe and unpredictable,” Fujimoto said, according to the release. “The Coast Guard urges any potential migrants considering the journey: don’t take to the sea and risk your life just to be sent back. Use the safe, orderly and lawful pathways available like the CHNV process.”