REPORT: Head Coach Mike Tomlin Inks 3-Year Extension To Stay With Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Monday afternoon that they have extended head coach Mike Tomlin for another three years.

Before signing his new deal Tomlin was under contract for only one more season. Now, Tomlin will be tied to Pittsburgh through the 2027 season. (RELATED: Reigning NFL Coach Of The Year Kevin Stefanski And GM Andrew Berry Sign Extensions With The Cleveland Browns)

The details of Tomlin’s new deal have not yet been disclosed as of early Monday afternoon.

We have signed Coach Mike Tomlin to a three-year contract extension. 📝: https://t.co/xmE6qR7hnb pic.twitter.com/36TBHdybiS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 10, 2024

During Tomlin’s final press conference of the 2023-2024 season, he said his desire to continue coaching had “intensified,” Bleacher Report reported.

Tomlin has been the head coach of the Steelers since 2007. With Bill Belichick getting let go by the New England Patriots in the offseason, Mike Tomlin now holds the position of longest-tenured head coach in the NFL.

Tomlin has a record of 173-100-2 in 17 seasons as Pittsburgh’s head coach. Additionally, he has an 8-10 playoff record with a Super Bowl win in 2008 and an AFC Championship title from 2010.