Minnesota Twins Unveil New City Connect Uniforms, And Yikes, They’re Hideous

I’m very disappointed in MLB and their 2024 City Connect nonsense …

Major League Baseball used to be on point with not just City Connect uniforms, but with alternate jerseys, period. But here in 2024, things have been a disaster, and the latest example are the City Connects for the Minnesota Twins, which the team unveiled Monday.

The Twins were clearly going for a particular vibe with their unis, but the only thing that I can see is how ugly they are. (RELATED: Phils’ Bryce Harper Comes Up With An Interesting Idea For An In-Season Tournament, But Can Americans Get Down With It?)

Minnesota‘s City Connect jerseys are meant to celebrate the 10,000+ lakes that the state is famous for. They want you to feel like you’re sitting by a lake while the sun is setting, mixed with a little “Purple Rain” vibe … yes, like Prince, even though there’s zero purple in the unis. And holy hell, I can’t stress enough how ugly these things are.

They debut Friday against the Oakland Athletics, and will eventually be worn only on Fridays, starting Aug. 9.

Check out the hideousness:

We represent the Land of 10,000 Lakeshttps://t.co/bcodsrdnT5 pic.twitter.com/1buPyI4RXr — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 10, 2024

The details of the new drip 💧 pic.twitter.com/lC6Ie8Nrxr — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 10, 2024

The ripple effect will continue throughout the state with these Adirondack chairs being painted by Minnesota artists. Go to https://t.co/LlDj8tTB3O to learn more about the impact they’ll have throughout the state and in our communities! pic.twitter.com/mJfHLORzDb — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 10, 2024

The Twins City Connect uniform is filled with a multitude of Minnesota details Here’s an explainer video breaking down all of them ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/V5C6ExLYQ7 — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2024

Go back to the drawing board, Minnesota, because this ain’t it.