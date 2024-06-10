Once Described As The Left’s ‘Rising Star,’ Mondaire Jones Calls Out ‘Trust Fund Socialists’ In His Party

Former Democratic New York Rep. Mondaire Jones slammed certain progressives in his party, labelling them “trust fund socialists” in a Politico interview published Monday.

“I just have been through so much, growing up the way I did, unlike these trust fund socialists in Williamsburg and elsewhere suggesting that I’m not progressive enough,” Jones told Politico.

Jones previously served as the Representative for New York’s 17th district before redistricting prompted Sean Patrick Maloney, a former Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair, to run there.

Maloney’s decision, which he announced on Twitter just 25 minutes after the new district lines were drawn, divided the party’s progressive wing with establishment Dems and prompted Jones to abandon his Hudson Valley district, running instead in New York’s metropolitan 10th district where he lost the Democratic primary.

While the process to draw these maps without the legislature is against the will of voters, if the newly-announced maps are finalized, I will run in New York’s 17th Congressional District. NY-17 includes my home and many of the Hudson Valley communities I currently represent. — Sean Patrick Maloney (@spmaloney) May 16, 2022



Before running in the 10th, Jones briefly sought to challenge fellow progressive Jamaal Bowman in the neighboring 16th district, until internal polling showed he would lose handily, a former Jones staffer said, according to City & State New York. (RELATED: Dem Leadership Closes Ranks To Help Top Member Unseat Young Black Left-Winger)

Now, Jones is running in the 17th district again to challenge GOP incumbent Mike Lawler, who defeated Maloney in 2022.

Jones is also endorsing Bowman’s primary challenger, pro-Israel Westchester County executive George Latimer.

I’m proud to be supporting George Latimer in the NY-16 primary, and I have no regrets about standing on principle. If standing up for my Jewish neighbors isolates me from extremists within, and outside of, the Democratic Party—so be it. pic.twitter.com/NaXjwLmYzK — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) June 7, 2024



The decision to back Latimer over the Israeli-critical Bowman has prompted Jones’ fellow progressives to question his leftist credentials.

Jones’ report card is full of left-wing identity politics accolades. He’s black, homosexual, served in Barack Obama’s Justice Department and has apparently expressed support for progressive pet policies like ending mass incarceration, legalizing cannabis and defunding the police (though he has since appeared to ease his stance on the latter). His outwardly progressive politics earned him endorsements from the most prominent left-wing figures of the Democratic party, including Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

.@BernieSanders called me earlier. I thanked him for everything & told him that so many young people were hurting over the results of his race, but they’ve channeled their energy to races like mine to build a bench of progressive leaders. We can still chart a brighter future. — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) June 19, 2020

But Jones’ decision to snub Bowman has earned the ire of the left-wing, including from House progressives’ most recognizable figure, Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

AOC reposted an article Tuesday that reported the news of Jones’ Latimer endorsement and offered her support for Bowman.

“Jamaal Bowman has earned support across the entire Democratic Party – from House leadership and the Congressional Black + Progressive Caucuses to Labor + grassroots – bc he is a proven, effective, & beloved leader,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “Dem unity means supporting Bowman. That’s how we win in November.”

Fellow squad member, Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, called Jones’ Latimer endorsement “disgusting” in an interview with Semafor.

“Is that who he wants to be? Someone that the members can’t even trust? Someone that the members know will be your friend one day, and then as soon as it’s beneficial to him, will completely not only turn on you, but will go and support the person that is challenging you?” Bush concluded.

The Progressive Caucus PAC also reportedly rescinded a previous endorsement for Jones following his Latimer endorsement.

NEW: Mondaire Jones says the Progressive Caucus PAC notified him last night they were rescinding their endorsement after he endorsed Bowman’s opponent. “I have no regrets about standing up for what I firmly believe in … Rep. Bowman and I have very different views on Israel.” pic.twitter.com/WYUxKrTrFl — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 6, 2024

The Daily Caller reached out to Jones’ campaign for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.