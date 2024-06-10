Phils’ Bryce Harper Comes Up With An Interesting Idea For An In-Season Tournament, But Can Americans Get Down With It?

Hmm … fascinating, but a bit un-American.

Over the weekend, the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets squared off in the 2024 edition of the MLB London Series, and Phils first baseman Bryce Harper personally enjoyed his time over in the United Kingdom. He performed well on the field, and on top of that, had some fun with British baseball fans. So much so that he wants an in-season tournament in London, which would provide multiple series rather than just the standard one. (RELATED: Willie Mays Is So Legendary That He’s Still Racking Up Stats As A 93-Year-Old)

Speaking to Fox News, Harper said that both he and his teammates loved it in London, with the 31-year-old also bringing up the idea of a potential in-season tourney.

“I wish that Major League Baseball would bring four teams over here, make it a round-robin, and stay for a week and a half or two weeks, just so U.K. baseball fans can rally around it,” said Harper. “It’s so in and out and so quick, it would be fun to rove across the country a bit, take the trains into different places, and see all that. I think it would be a lot of fun.”

Bryce Harper wants MLB in-season tournament in London https://t.co/lKW3ZmXSuW — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 9, 2024

Interesting stuff, and I’ve gotta say, Bryce Harper was absolutely on fire during the London Series with the international talk. We even had Bryce pushing for Major League Baseball players to compete in the 2028 Olympics.

🇺🇸 Bryce Harper is hoping to play in the 2028 Olympics “something you dream about playing in. If I have chance to put my nation’s colors on… I would love it” ▶️ https://t.co/N9cUrooqct pic.twitter.com/vR3YVuO9OB — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) June 7, 2024

But as far as Americans getting down with an in-season tournament in London?

I don’t know if that’s happening or not.