Video Shows Rodeo Bull Jump Into Crowd, Injuring Spectators

Video caught the chaos Saturday when a bull jumped over an arena fence and into the crowd at an Oregon rodeo, injuring four people, ABC News reported.

The bull, named “Party Bus,” leaped into the crowd during the last section of a bull-riding event at Sisters Rodeo, sending two people to the hospital and injuring a sheriff’s deputy, according to ABC.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association said in a statement that “rodeo is a highly entertaining sport” but “can also pose some risk.” The statement added, “At the end of the evening’s bull riding event, a bull jumped a fence and ran through the grounds before being secured by our rodeo pickup men and arena staff.” (RELATED: Florida Man Among 3 People Gored At Running Of The Bulls)

One video shows “Party Bus” running across the arena while two cowboys follow in pursuit, attempting to lasso the rogue beast before it springs into the air and over the fence.

Another video posted on Instagram shows the bull rampaging outside the arena and flipping a rodeo attendee in the air twice with its horns before smashing a table while other spectators can be heard screaming, “Oh shit!” and “Holy Shit!”

“The rodeo announcer immediately activated the emergency response plan,” Sisters Rodeo said in a statement posted on Facebook. “Rodeo livestock professionals quickly responded to safely contain the bull. It was secured next to the livestock holding pens by our rodeo pickup men and immediately placed into a pen.”

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with those affected during the bull riding last night,” Sisters Rodeo stated in another Facebook post. “We are grateful to hear that all injured persons are now home.”

Vice president of Sisters Rodeo, Brian Witt, described the incident as “very rare,” saying that “Party Bus” was “just a little scared. He wasn’t out to try and hit anybody…It was remarkably fortunate that there were no additional problems. Our first responders were just remarkable in terms of being able to give immediate care.”

As planned, the final Sisters Rodeo performance was held on Sunday, the organization said in the Facebook statement.