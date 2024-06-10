Rudy Giuliani’s Grinning Mugshot Released

Former Republican New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was photographed in a mugshot that has been circulating in the media following his indictment, New York Post reported.

Giuliani was indicted on charges related to his alleged involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, according to the New York Post. Giuliani, who celebrated his 80th birthday last May, faces nine felony charges, including fraud, forgery and conspiracy. The charges stem from accusations that Giuliani spread false claims of election fraud in Arizona and exerted pressure on state legislators to alter the election results, which declared Joe Biden the winner by approximately 10,000 votes.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office released Rudy Giuliani’s mugshot on June 10 as he’s accused in Arizona’s fake electors scheme. https://t.co/77JfFN3Gn7 — KTVU (@KTVU) June 11, 2024

Giuliani’s legal troubles are part of a broader investigation into what has been described as the “fake electors” scheme, where a group of Trump supporters allegedly attempted to assign Arizona’s 11 electoral votes to then-incumbent Donald Trump by submitting names of fake electors, the outlet stated. Giuliani, the last of 18 defendants to be served in this case, was indicted by a grand jury in April but was only formally served with the legal documents at his birthday celebration. (RELATED: Jury Determines Rudy Giuliani Owes Nearly $150 Million In Damages In Defamation Case)

Giuliani’s legal team has condemned the charges against him as politically motivated, declaring him “the most effective federal prosecutor in U.S. history” and asserting that he will be fully vindicated, the outlet reported. During his remote arraignment in a Phoenix courtroom, Giuliani pleaded not guilty to all charges and chose to represent himself. He also criticized the indictment.

“I do consider the indictment to be a complete embarrassment to the American legal system,” he said

As part of the booking process, Giuliani had to post a $10,000 secured appearance bond and is required to return to court within 30 days, according to New York Post. The case continues to attract significant media attention and public interest, especially considering Giuliani’s high-profile status and the controversial nature of the allegations against him.