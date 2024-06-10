Dramatic Video Shows Seaplane Plow Into Boat, Injuring Two

A video shows the moment a seaplane crashed into a boat Saturday while preparing for takeoff in Canada.

Vancouver police officers were called to the scene of a collision in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour around 1:00 p.m., according to a press release by the Vancouver Police Department (VPD). A “Harbour Air sea plane collided with a pleasure boat in the water near Canada Place.”

Two people aboard the boat taken to a local hospital Sunday, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services told the Vancouver Sun.

In a video obtained by Storyful, the seaplane can be seen gliding on the water as a boat drives nearby. Moments later, the plane collides with the boat. The plane then lifts upwards. During the crash, it appears the roof of the boat was ripped off by the plane.

The aircraft then appears to dive nose-first into the water with the boat trailing behind it. (RELATED: Plane Crashes Into Power Lines Before Hitting Lake, Killing Two On Board And Wiping Out Power For Thousands).

“Upon takeoff, while operating a scenic tour with five passengers onboard, our aircraft came into contact with a boat. All five passengers on the aircraft and the pilot are uninjured and safe,” Harbour Air said in a statement to the Vancouver Sun.

All of the boat’s passengers were accounted for, the statement reportedly added.

“Safety remains our utmost priority,” Jessica Dunn, a Harbour Air spokesperson, said in a statement to the Coast Reporter. “At this time, we are working closely with the authorities to gather more information about this incident and supporting the affected parties.”

The crash remains under investigation, the VPD said.

Harbour Air offers 9 different seaplane experiences starting from the city of Vancouver, according to its website. The company’s website notes it has become one of the largest seaplane airlines globally and has an average of 500,000 passengers annually.