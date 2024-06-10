Trans Medicine Whistleblower Speaks Out Against DOJ’s Felony Charges, Says Hospital Was ‘Lying To The Public’

Transgender medicine whistleblower Dr. Eithan Haim pushed back Monday on Fox News against the Department of Justice (DOJ) after being hit with four felony charges for speaking out against his hospital.

Haim appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss the charges brought against him by the DOJ after leaking documents to journalist Christopher Rufo in May 2023 showing that Texas Children’s Hospital was continuing to operate its child gender clinic, which was against state law, even after claiming they were shutting it down, according to Fox News. Fox host Laura Ingraham questioned Haim on his response to being indicted with the new charges last week. (RELATED: Gender Doctor Calls Genital Surgery An ‘Adventure’ For Young People While Describing Grisly Complications)

“I just want to clarify one point, you know the hospital had said in March of 2022 they were going to shut down the program because of the potential criminal liability,” Haim said. “This was in response to an opinion released by [Texas Attorney General] Ken Paxton, a few weeks before saying that it could be investigated as child abuse. So they were giving every indication to the public that they were shutting down this program. But I worked there, I did surgery there, I knew categorically this was untrue.”

“They not only continued the program but expanded it behind closed doors,” he continued. “And especially as a doctor, trust is the most important currency we have. The fact that they were lying to the public is an egregious violation of medical ethics. Especially for an otherwise amazing hospital, Texas Children’s [is] one of the best places in the world if you have a very sick kid. But they were lying in this egregious way. When I blew the whistle, within 24 hours the conduct we had exposed was voted to become illegal in a bill passed in the Texas Senate with bipartisan support.”

Ingraham then called out how it appeared the state was concerned about “political blowback,” noting the “enormous amount of money” involved in hospitals that perform transgender surgeries.

“It’s a remarkable amount of money that’s involved in these procedures because, imagine what happens when you take a vulnerable confused kid when they are 11 years old and you start them on puberty blockers. They have essentially become sterilized. They go on and get cross-sex hormones, 95 to 98% [get] surgeries after that. What you created is a chronic medical patient. For the rest of their lives, they’re going to be tethered to the boundaries of a hospital. It’s a fate that’s unimaginable, and these are otherwise healthy kids,” Haim said.

“I remember when I was there we would operate on these sick kids with diseases like cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy, [and] Crohn’s disease,” he continued. “All they want to do was just live a normal life. When we would roll them out of the operating room and come out of anesthesia and they’re strong but they are uninhibited by drugs, they say these things where they just want to be normal. They just want to live a normal life. They have a sick body. And then, you know, we have to do surgery on them. But, in this case they are taking healthy children and then putting them down this path.”

Haim, who had completed his residency at Texas Children’s Hospital, was hit with the DOJ’s four charges on June 6 for allegedly violating HIPAA regulations, according to Fox News. However, Rufo claimed the documents handed over to him by Haim did not include the personal information of any patient at the clinic, the outlet reported.

Following the indictment, Haim’s attorney, Marcella Burke, told Fox News Digital, “My client is anxious to get to trial to get his side of the story told. I am confident this will result in the correct decision being made.”