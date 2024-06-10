Video Shows Stranded Surfer Rescued After He Created ‘HELP’ Sign With Rocks

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection in Santa Cruz tweeted Sunday that a stranded kite surfer was rescued by an airlift after he created a “HELP” sign with rocks on a beach.

“He was spotted by a private helicopter who then called for well, help,” the fire department tweeted along with various videos of the rescue. (RELATED: Video Shows Deputy Breaking Car Window To Save Toddler From Heat)

A kite surfer was rescued off a beach south of Davenport Landing after being stranded. He used rocks on the beach to spell out the word “HELP.” He was spotted by a private helicopter who then called for well, help! #CaWx @sccounty (MORE ⬇️) #California pic.twitter.com/wpUbTDlis6 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) June 10, 2024

A photo shared by the department showed rocks arranged to form the word “HELP” in the background as a helicopter flew by.

CAL FIRE, Santa Cruz County Fire, @calfireSCU Copter 612, and @CAStateParks all worked together to complete the extraction. #CaWx pic.twitter.com/rthInCOerX — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) June 10, 2024

“The surfer did not need medical attention, only help from the beach,” the Santa Cruz unit wrote.

The Santa Cruz unit, the Santa Cruz County Fire Department and California State Parks collaborated in this successful rescue effort, NBC News reported.

