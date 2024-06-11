American Teenager Dies After Falling 300 Feet While Hiking In Western Switzerland

An American teenager died after falling over 300 feet while hiking in western Switzerland on Monday, according to local authorities.

The tragic incident occurred while an American family with their daughter’s best friend were hiking on the Gorges Mystérieuses trail in Trento, according to the Cantonal Police of Valais.

The 16-year-old girl fell about 100 meters, roughly 328 feet, into an embankment. The girl perished in the ravine before rescue services could help her. The rescue team had to evacuate the father, who was trying to locate the girl. They freed him after he was stuck on a rock and unable to travel further.

At the moment, it is unclear how the accident occurred. The authorities are still investigating the incident.

A 16-year-old American girl died when she stumbled and plunged more than 300 feet down an embankment while on a sightseeing walk in Switzerland, authorities say. https://t.co/tVIJGaIB0N — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 11, 2024

The hiking trail is popular among international hikers. It is located near the country’s border with France, about 90 miles northwest of the Matterhorn mountains, according to NBC News.

The area is not known to be overly dangerous. The tourism agency indicated it was suitable for visitors as young as six years old, NBC News reported. However, in April, three skiers, including a -year-old American boy, were killed in an avalanche in Riffelberg. (RELATED: Avalanche Kills American Teen, Two Others At Ski Resort)

About 50 people die each year while hiking in the Swiss mountains. About 37,000 people are injured in these areas as well. “Accidents often happen because hikers misjudge the risks and challenges along the way,” The Swiss Council for Accident Prevention (BFU) said in a statement issued in May.